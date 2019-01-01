Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE), Quotes and News Summary

Prenetics Global Ltd is a diagnostic and genetic testing company. It focuses on bringing health closer to millions of people globally and decentralising healthcare by making the three pillars, namely, Prevention, Diagnostics and Personalized Care, comprehensive and accessible to anyone, anytime and anywhere. It has operations across nine locations, including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. The company develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing.