Prenetics Global
(NASDAQ:PRE)
4.48
0.05[1.13%]
Last update: 3:05PM
15 minutes delayed
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE), Quotes and News Summary

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE)

Day High/Low4.4 - 4.81
52 Week High/Low4.4 - 8.75
Open / Close4.43 / -
Float / Outstanding74.8M / 111M
Vol / Avg.105.1K / 119.8K
Mkt Cap497.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.29
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float74.8M
Prenetics Global Ltd is a diagnostic and genetic testing company. It focuses on bringing health closer to millions of people globally and decentralising healthcare by making the three pillars, namely, Prevention, Diagnostics and Personalized Care, comprehensive and accessible to anyone, anytime and anywhere. It has operations across nine locations, including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. The company develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-06
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.210
REV92.044M

Analyst Ratings

Prenetics Global Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Prenetics Global (PRE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Prenetics Global's (PRE) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Prenetics Global.

Q
What is the target price for Prenetics Global (PRE) stock?
A

The latest price target for Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) was reported by Barclays on Tuesday, July 28, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting PRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3025.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Prenetics Global (PRE)?
A

The stock price for Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) is $4.48 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 7:05 PM UTC.

Q
Does Prenetics Global (PRE) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2016 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2016.

Q
When is Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) reporting earnings?
A

Prenetics Global’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Q
Is Prenetics Global (PRE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Prenetics Global.

Q
What sector and industry does Prenetics Global (PRE) operate in?
A

Prenetics Global is in the Healthcare sector and Diagnostics & Research industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.