Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE), Quotes and News Summary

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE)
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-06
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-2.210
|REV
|92.044M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Prenetics Global.
The latest price target for Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) was reported by Barclays on Tuesday, July 28, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting PRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3025.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) is $4.48 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 7:05 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2016 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2016.
Prenetics Global’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, August 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Prenetics Global.
Prenetics Global is in the Healthcare sector and Diagnostics & Research industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.