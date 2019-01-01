|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
|REV
|69.670M
|70.737M
|1.067M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Beasley Broadcast Group’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) was reported by Guggenheim on August 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting BBGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 349.74% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) is $1.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.
Beasley Broadcast Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Beasley Broadcast Group.
Beasley Broadcast Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.