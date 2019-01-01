QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/52.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.74 - 3.42
Mkt Cap
55.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.36
Shares
29.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc is a radio broadcasting company, engaged in operating radio stations throughout the United States. It operates radio stations including FM and AM radio stations located in large and mid-sized markets in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in the following radio markets: Atlanta, GA, Augusta, GA, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Detroit, MI, Fayetteville, NC, Fort Myers-Naples, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Middlesex, NJ, Monmouth, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, FL, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL, and Wilmington, DE. It is also a multi-platform, marketing solutions provider that offers on-air, online, and mobile and social media applications. The main source of revenue is the sale of advertising.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.360
REV69.670M70.737M1.067M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beasley Broadcast Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beasley Broadcast Group's (BBGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) was reported by Guggenheim on August 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting BBGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 349.74% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)?

A

The stock price for Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) is $1.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) reporting earnings?

A

Beasley Broadcast Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beasley Broadcast Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) operate in?

A

Beasley Broadcast Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.