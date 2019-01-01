QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Stag Industrial Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of warehouse and distribution buildings. Most of these facilities are located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. states. Stag Industrial derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental income from its portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties. The company generates most of its rental revenue from its facilities located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. cities. Stag Industrial's largest customers include air freight and logistics, automotive, and industrial equipment companies in terms of overall revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.510
REV145.700M147.525M1.825M

Stag Industrial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stag Industrial (STAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stag Industrial's (STAG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stag Industrial (STAG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting STAG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.21% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stag Industrial (STAG)?

A

The stock price for Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) is $38.775 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stag Industrial (STAG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Stag Industrial (STAG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) reporting earnings?

A

Stag Industrial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Stag Industrial (STAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stag Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Stag Industrial (STAG) operate in?

A

Stag Industrial is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.