|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|REV
|145.700M
|147.525M
|1.825M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stag Industrial’s space includes: Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR), LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP), Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT), Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR).
The latest price target for Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting STAG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.21% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) is $38.775 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Stag Industrial (STAG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Stag Industrial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stag Industrial.
Stag Industrial is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.