Stag Industrial Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of warehouse and distribution buildings. Most of these facilities are located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. states. Stag Industrial derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental income from its portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties. The company generates most of its rental revenue from its facilities located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. cities. Stag Industrial's largest customers include air freight and logistics, automotive, and industrial equipment companies in terms of overall revenue.