Range
34.11 - 34.72
Vol / Avg.
74.2K/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.96/2.77%
52 Wk
23.19 - 35.87
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
24.55
Open
34.37
P/E
8.85
EPS
0.9
Shares
108.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Virtu Financial Inc is a leading technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; Execution Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Market Making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland; Singapore; Canada; Australia and Other Countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8001.190 0.3900
REV367.250M705.603M338.353M

Virtu Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virtu Financial (VIRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Virtu Financial's (VIRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Virtu Financial (VIRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting VIRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.06% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Virtu Financial (VIRT)?

A

The stock price for Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) is $34.17 last updated Today at 3:18:59 PM.

Q

Does Virtu Financial (VIRT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Virtu Financial (VIRT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) reporting earnings?

A

Virtu Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virtu Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Virtu Financial (VIRT) operate in?

A

Virtu Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.