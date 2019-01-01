QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $459.1 billion in total assets under management, including $349.1 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2021. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets--private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy and real estate--and public markets-- primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the February 2021 purchase of a 61.5% economic stake in Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance). On the asset management side, private markets accounts for 42% of fee-earning AUM and 67% of base management fees, while public markets account for 58% and 33%, respectively.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2101.590 0.3800
REV1.880B2.218B338.000M

see more
KKR & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KKR & Co (KKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KKR & Co's (KKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KKR & Co (KKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting KKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.46% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KKR & Co (KKR)?

A

The stock price for KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) is $58.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KKR & Co (KKR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) reporting earnings?

A

KKR & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is KKR & Co (KKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KKR & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does KKR & Co (KKR) operate in?

A

KKR & Co is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.