KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $459.1 billion in total assets under management, including $349.1 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2021. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets--private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy and real estate--and public markets-- primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the February 2021 purchase of a 61.5% economic stake in Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance). On the asset management side, private markets accounts for 42% of fee-earning AUM and 67% of base management fees, while public markets account for 58% and 33%, respectively.