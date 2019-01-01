|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.210
|1.590
|0.3800
|REV
|1.880B
|2.218B
|338.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in KKR & Co’s space includes: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).
The latest price target for KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting KKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.46% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) is $58.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
KKR & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for KKR & Co.
KKR & Co is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.