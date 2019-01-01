QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/129.7K
Div / Yield
1.48/9.33%
52 Wk
15.88 - 19.21
Mkt Cap
598.4M
Payout Ratio
82.47
Open
-
P/E
8.84
Shares
37.6M
Outstanding
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end investment management company. It invests on behalf of its clients. The fund's primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It has investments in the sectors such as oil, gas and consumable fuels, auto components, automobiles, banks, beverages, biotechnology, aerospace and defence, air freight and logistics, airlines, capital markets, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, communications equipment, diversified financial services, diversified telecommunication services, healthcare providers and services, and others.

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock Multi-Sector Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Multi-Sector (BIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Multi-Sector's (BIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Multi-Sector.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Multi-Sector (BIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Multi-Sector

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Multi-Sector (BIT)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) is $15.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Multi-Sector (BIT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Multi-Sector does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Multi-Sector (BIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Multi-Sector.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Multi-Sector (BIT) operate in?

A

BlackRock Multi-Sector is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.