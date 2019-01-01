BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end investment management company. It invests on behalf of its clients. The fund's primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It has investments in the sectors such as oil, gas and consumable fuels, auto components, automobiles, banks, beverages, biotechnology, aerospace and defence, air freight and logistics, airlines, capital markets, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, communications equipment, diversified financial services, diversified telecommunication services, healthcare providers and services, and others.