Range
1.06 - 1.15
Vol / Avg.
168K/486.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.06 - 19.5
Mkt Cap
13.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
12.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Grom Social Enterprises Inc is a social media, technology, and entertainment company for kids focused on producing original content. In addition to providing a social media platform, the company creates content consisting of animated characters, interactive charts, videos, blogs, and games.

Grom Social Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grom Social Enterprises's (GROM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM) was reported by EF Hutton on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting GROM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 367.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grom Social Enterprises (GROM)?

A

The stock price for Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM) is $1.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grom Social Enterprises.

Q

When is Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) reporting earnings?

A

Grom Social Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grom Social Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) operate in?

A

Grom Social Enterprises is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.