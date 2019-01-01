|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Grom Social Enterprises’s space includes: LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE), Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDIB) and Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX).
The latest price target for Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM) was reported by EF Hutton on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting GROM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 367.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM) is $1.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Grom Social Enterprises.
Grom Social Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Grom Social Enterprises.
Grom Social Enterprises is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.