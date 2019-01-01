QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.82 - 4
Vol / Avg.
338.4K/315.6K
Div / Yield
0.31/7.98%
52 Wk
3.87 - 4.89
Mkt Cap
406.8M
Payout Ratio
204.71
Open
3.85
P/E
23
EPS
0
Shares
102.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed-end fund. Its investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by allocating its investments to the U.S. government sector.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Putnam Premier Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Putnam Premier Income (PPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Putnam Premier Income's (PPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Putnam Premier Income.

Q

What is the target price for Putnam Premier Income (PPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Putnam Premier Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Putnam Premier Income (PPT)?

A

The stock price for Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) is $3.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Putnam Premier Income (PPT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Putnam Premier Income (PPT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Putnam Premier Income (NYSE:PPT) reporting earnings?

A

Putnam Premier Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Putnam Premier Income (PPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Putnam Premier Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Putnam Premier Income (PPT) operate in?

A

Putnam Premier Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.