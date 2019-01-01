|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.850
|0.680
|-0.1700
|REV
|695.630M
|698.200M
|2.570M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DexCom’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 514.00 expecting DXCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.86% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) is $378.335 last updated Today at 8:03:17 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for DexCom.
DexCom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DexCom.
DexCom is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.