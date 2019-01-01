QQQ
Range
377.98 - 398.73
Vol / Avg.
385.7K/894.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
318.45 - 659.45
Mkt Cap
36.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
394.33
P/E
252.23
EPS
-0.2
Shares
97.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetics. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to include the disposable sensor and the durable receiver.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8500.680 -0.1700
REV695.630M698.200M2.570M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DexCom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DexCom (DXCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DexCom's (DXCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DexCom (DXCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 514.00 expecting DXCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.86% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DexCom (DXCM)?

A

The stock price for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) is $378.335 last updated Today at 8:03:17 PM.

Q

Does DexCom (DXCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DexCom.

Q

When is DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) reporting earnings?

A

DexCom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is DexCom (DXCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DexCom.

Q

What sector and industry does DexCom (DXCM) operate in?

A

DexCom is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.