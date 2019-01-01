Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that is primarily engaged in the provision of digital content. The content segment, whose offerings include photographs, illustrations, vector art, video clips, and music tracks, generates almost all the company's revenue. Shutterstock's digital content products are marketed under brands including Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial. Shutterstock is the company's flagship brand, and the majority of the company's sales are derived from the company's shutterstock.com website. The firm's customers include traditional enterprises, marketing agencies, and media organizations. Geographically, North America and Europe jointly account for the majority of the company's revenue.