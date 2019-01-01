QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that is primarily engaged in the provision of digital content. The content segment, whose offerings include photographs, illustrations, vector art, video clips, and music tracks, generates almost all the company's revenue. Shutterstock's digital content products are marketed under brands including Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial. Shutterstock is the company's flagship brand, and the majority of the company's sales are derived from the company's shutterstock.com website. The firm's customers include traditional enterprises, marketing agencies, and media organizations. Geographically, North America and Europe jointly account for the majority of the company's revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.770 0.2900
REV201.920M205.783M3.863M

Shutterstock Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shutterstock (SSTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shutterstock's (SSTK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shutterstock (SSTK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) was reported by Needham on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting SSTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.47% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shutterstock (SSTK)?

A

The stock price for Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) is $90.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shutterstock (SSTK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Shutterstock (SSTK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) reporting earnings?

A

Shutterstock’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Shutterstock (SSTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shutterstock.

Q

What sector and industry does Shutterstock (SSTK) operate in?

A

Shutterstock is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.