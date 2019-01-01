|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|0.770
|0.2900
|REV
|201.920M
|205.783M
|3.863M
You can purchase shares of Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Shutterstock’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).
The latest price target for Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) was reported by Needham on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting SSTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.47% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) is $90.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Shutterstock (SSTK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.
Shutterstock’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shutterstock.
Shutterstock is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.