Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Bit Digital Inc is engaged in the bitcoin mining business. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating bitcoin which may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions. It generates revenue from cryptocurrency mining.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.070 -0.0700
REV19.600M10.396M-9.204M

Bit Digital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bit Digital (BTBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bit Digital's (BTBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bit Digital (BTBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting BTBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 279.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bit Digital (BTBT)?

A

The stock price for Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is $3.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bit Digital (BTBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bit Digital.

Q

When is Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) reporting earnings?

A

Bit Digital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Bit Digital (BTBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bit Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Bit Digital (BTBT) operate in?

A

Bit Digital is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.