Range
3.96 - 4.21
Vol / Avg.
354K/365K
Div / Yield
0.45/10.74%
52 Wk
4.18 - 5.51
Mkt Cap
319.7M
Payout Ratio
32.14
Open
4.09
P/E
2.99
EPS
0
Shares
76.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Its portfolio of investments includes different sector investments such as in the healthcare services, media, oil, gas and consumable fuels and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Virtus AllianzGI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virtus AllianzGI (NCZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE: NCZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Virtus AllianzGI's (NCZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Virtus AllianzGI.

Q

What is the target price for Virtus AllianzGI (NCZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Virtus AllianzGI

Q

Current Stock Price for Virtus AllianzGI (NCZ)?

A

The stock price for Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE: NCZ) is $4.2 last updated Today at 6:28:38 PM.

Q

Does Virtus AllianzGI (NCZ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Virtus AllianzGI (NCZ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE:NCZ) reporting earnings?

A

Virtus AllianzGI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Virtus AllianzGI (NCZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virtus AllianzGI.

Q

What sector and industry does Virtus AllianzGI (NCZ) operate in?

A

Virtus AllianzGI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.