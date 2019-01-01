QQQ
Range
297.59 - 307.63
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/464.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
292.79 - 413.89
Mkt Cap
26.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
300.77
P/E
56.85
EPS
0.98
Shares
87.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Ansys is an engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for structural, fluids, semiconductor power, embedded software, optical, and electromagnetic properties. Ansys employs over 4,000 people and serves over 50,000 customers globally, including those in aerospace defense and automotive.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.710

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV642.390M

Ansys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ansys (ANSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ansys's (ANSS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ansys (ANSS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was reported by Baird on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 405.00 expecting ANSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.67% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ansys (ANSS)?

A

The stock price for Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is $302.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ansys (ANSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ansys.

Q

When is Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) reporting earnings?

A

Ansys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ansys (ANSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ansys.

Q

What sector and industry does Ansys (ANSS) operate in?

A

Ansys is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.