You can purchase shares of Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vroom’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), Volta (NYSE:VLTA) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO).
The latest price target for Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting VRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.30% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) is $5.9279 last updated Today at 3:41:13 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vroom.
Vroom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vroom.
Vroom is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.