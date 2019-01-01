QQQ
Range
5.73 - 6.15
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/4.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.1 - 49.03
Mkt Cap
811.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.72
Shares
136.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Vroom Inc is engaged in the business of buying and selling used vehicles through its e-commerce platform. The company functions in three segments namely, Ecommerce, which involves retail sales of used vehicles through the company's ecommerce platform and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales. The TDA reportable segment represents retail sales of used vehicles from TDA and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales. The wholesale reportable segment represents sales of used vehicles through wholesale auctions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.770

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV901.910M

Analyst Ratings

Vroom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vroom (VRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vroom's (VRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vroom (VRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting VRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.30% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vroom (VRM)?

A

The stock price for Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) is $5.9279 last updated Today at 3:41:13 PM.

Q

Does Vroom (VRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vroom.

Q

When is Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) reporting earnings?

A

Vroom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Vroom (VRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vroom.

Q

What sector and industry does Vroom (VRM) operate in?

A

Vroom is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.