Range
43.54 - 46.76
Vol / Avg.
5.9M/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.55 - 102.56
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
45.44
P/E
95.7
EPS
0.07
Shares
97M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Digital Turbine Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers and other third parties to enable them to effectively monetize mobile content. The company's operates in one business which is Advertising. The Advertising business is comprised of two businesses Operator and OEM, and Advertiser and Publisher.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4300.490 0.0600
REV353.270M375.487M22.217M

Digital Turbine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digital Turbine (APPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digital Turbine's (APPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Digital Turbine (APPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) was reported by Macquarie on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting APPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.02% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Digital Turbine (APPS)?

A

The stock price for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is $44.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Digital Turbine (APPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Turbine.

Q

When is Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) reporting earnings?

A

Digital Turbine’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 8, 2022.

Q

Is Digital Turbine (APPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digital Turbine.

Q

What sector and industry does Digital Turbine (APPS) operate in?

A

Digital Turbine is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.