|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.430
|0.490
|0.0600
|REV
|353.270M
|375.487M
|22.217M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Digital Turbine’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL).
The latest price target for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) was reported by Macquarie on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting APPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.02% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is $44.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Turbine.
Digital Turbine’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Digital Turbine.
Digital Turbine is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.