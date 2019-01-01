Virginia National Bankshares Corp is a bank holding company which is engaged in commercial and retail banking business. The bank offers a range of banking and related financial services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other depository services. Its segments include the Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors and Masonry Capital. The Bank's commercial banking activities involve making loans, taking deposits and offering related services to individuals, businesses and charitable organizations.