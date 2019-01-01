QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
35.36 - 35.36
Vol / Avg.
0K/2.4K
Div / Yield
1.2/3.37%
52 Wk
29.11 - 40
Mkt Cap
187.7M
Payout Ratio
56.34
Open
35.36
P/E
16.69
EPS
0.98
Shares
5.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:24PM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 8:33AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Virginia National Bankshares Corp is a bank holding company which is engaged in commercial and retail banking business. The bank offers a range of banking and related financial services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other depository services. Its segments include the Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors and Masonry Capital. The Bank's commercial banking activities involve making loans, taking deposits and offering related services to individuals, businesses and charitable organizations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.870
REV15.387M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Virginia National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virginia National (VABK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virginia National (NASDAQ: VABK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Virginia National's (VABK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Virginia National (VABK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Virginia National

Q

Current Stock Price for Virginia National (VABK)?

A

The stock price for Virginia National (NASDAQ: VABK) is $35.36 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Virginia National (VABK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Virginia National (NASDAQ:VABK) reporting earnings?

A

Virginia National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Virginia National (VABK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virginia National.

Q

What sector and industry does Virginia National (VABK) operate in?

A

Virginia National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.