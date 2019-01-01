QQQ
Range
219.08 - 223.69
Vol / Avg.
467.9K/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
205.9 - 307.81
Mkt Cap
55.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
220.24
P/E
2223.6
EPS
0.17
Shares
250M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 12,000 employees.

Earnings

Workday Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Workday (WDAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Workday's (WDAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Workday (WDAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) was reported by Mizuho on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 280.00 expecting WDAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.51% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Workday (WDAY)?

A

The stock price for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) is $223.09 last updated Today at 4:27:22 PM.

Q

Does Workday (WDAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Workday.

Q

When is Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) reporting earnings?

A

Workday’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Workday (WDAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Workday.

Q

What sector and industry does Workday (WDAY) operate in?

A

Workday is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.