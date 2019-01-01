|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ: TKNO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alpha Teknova’s space includes: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY), Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO).
The latest price target for Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ: TKNO) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting TKNO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.22% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ: TKNO) is $15.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Teknova.
Alpha Teknova’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alpha Teknova.
Alpha Teknova is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.