Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Alpha Teknova Inc provides critical reagents that enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. Its product offerings include pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning, liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion, and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Alpha Teknova Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Teknova (TKNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ: TKNO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpha Teknova's (TKNO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Teknova (TKNO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ: TKNO) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting TKNO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.22% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Teknova (TKNO)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ: TKNO) is $15.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Teknova (TKNO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Teknova.

Q

When is Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Teknova’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Alpha Teknova (TKNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Teknova.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Teknova (TKNO) operate in?

A

Alpha Teknova is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.