Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON), Quotes and News Summary

Tenon Medical
(NASDAQ:TNON)
$2.03
-0.03[-1.46%]
At close: Jul 14
$2.03
After Hours: 7:46PM EDT
Day High/Low1.95 - 2.16
52 Week High/Low1.95 - 59.89
Open / Close2.03 / 2.03
Float / Outstanding7.7M / 11.2M
Vol / Avg.93.5K / 448.9K
Mkt Cap22.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.2
Total Float7.7M

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON)

Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Tenon Medical Inc is a a medical device company. It manufacturers instruments and implants for sacroiliac joint fusion surgery.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-02
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.380
REV71.000K

Tenon Medical Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Tenon Medical (TNON) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Tenon Medical's (TNON) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Tenon Medical (TNON) stock?
A

The latest price target for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) was reported by Benchmark on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting TNON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 195.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Tenon Medical (TNON)?
A

The stock price for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) is $2.03 last updated July 14, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Tenon Medical (TNON) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenon Medical.

Q
When is Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) reporting earnings?
A

Tenon Medical’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Q
Is Tenon Medical (TNON) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Tenon Medical.

Q
What sector and industry does Tenon Medical (TNON) operate in?
A

Tenon Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.