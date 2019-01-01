Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON), Quotes and News Summary

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON)
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-02
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-2.380
|REV
|71.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tenon Medical’s space includes: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX), Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO), Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS).
The latest price target for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) was reported by Benchmark on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting TNON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 195.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ: TNON) is $2.03 last updated July 14, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Tenon Medical.
Tenon Medical’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tenon Medical.
Tenon Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.