You can purchase shares of Arteris (NASDAQ: AIP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arteris’s space includes: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT), A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN).
The latest price target for Arteris (NASDAQ: AIP) was reported by BMO Capital on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting AIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arteris (NASDAQ: AIP) is $17.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Arteris.
Arteris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arteris.
Arteris is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.