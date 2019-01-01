QQQ
Range
14.88 - 18.28
Vol / Avg.
177.8K/103.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.48 - 27.57
Mkt Cap
557.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.88
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Arteris Inc is a provider of network-on-chip interconnect semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210
REV8.959M

Arteris Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arteris (AIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arteris (NASDAQ: AIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arteris's (AIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arteris (AIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arteris (NASDAQ: AIP) was reported by BMO Capital on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting AIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arteris (AIP)?

A

The stock price for Arteris (NASDAQ: AIP) is $17.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arteris (AIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arteris.

Q

When is Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) reporting earnings?

A

Arteris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Arteris (AIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arteris.

Q

What sector and industry does Arteris (AIP) operate in?

A

Arteris is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.