Range
12.99 - 13.54
Vol / Avg.
21.4K/206.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.25 - 31.87
Mkt Cap
357.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.63
P/E
-
EPS
-0.52
Shares
26.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Vapotherm Inc is a medical technology company based in the United States. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hi-VNI technology products that are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress. The company offers four versions of its Precision Flow systems: Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox. It generates revenue primarily from sales of proprietary Precision Flow systems to hospitals through a direct sales organization in the United States and distributors in select countries outside of the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.630-0.690 -0.0600
REV17.410M22.244M4.834M

Vapotherm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vapotherm (VAPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vapotherm's (VAPO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vapotherm (VAPO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting VAPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 293.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vapotherm (VAPO)?

A

The stock price for Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) is $13.71 last updated Today at 2:42:59 PM.

Q

Does Vapotherm (VAPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vapotherm.

Q

When is Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) reporting earnings?

A

Vapotherm’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Vapotherm (VAPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vapotherm.

Q

What sector and industry does Vapotherm (VAPO) operate in?

A

Vapotherm is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.