|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.630
|-0.690
|-0.0600
|REV
|17.410M
|22.244M
|4.834M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vapotherm’s space includes: Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN), Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN).
The latest price target for Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting VAPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 293.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) is $13.71 last updated Today at 2:42:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vapotherm.
Vapotherm’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vapotherm.
Vapotherm is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.