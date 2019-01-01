Vapotherm Inc is a medical technology company based in the United States. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hi-VNI technology products that are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress. The company offers four versions of its Precision Flow systems: Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox. It generates revenue primarily from sales of proprietary Precision Flow systems to hospitals through a direct sales organization in the United States and distributors in select countries outside of the United States.