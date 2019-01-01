QQQ
Range
6.78 - 8.28
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.2 - 27.5
Mkt Cap
803.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
98M
Outstanding
Porch Group Inc provides vertical software platforms and services to home service industries. It offers software and services to home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. The company primarily generates revenue from fees received for connecting homeowners to customers in its referral network, which consists of individual contractors, small businesses, and large enterprises.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV54.640M

Porch Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Porch Group (PRCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Porch Group's (PRCH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Porch Group.

Q

What is the target price for Porch Group (PRCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting PRCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.83% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Porch Group (PRCH)?

A

The stock price for Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) is $8.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Porch Group (PRCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Porch Group.

Q

When is Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) reporting earnings?

A

Porch Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Porch Group (PRCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Porch Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Porch Group (PRCH) operate in?

A

Porch Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.