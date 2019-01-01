QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.37 - 23.6
Vol / Avg.
950.5K/1M
Div / Yield
0.2/0.88%
52 Wk
18.04 - 29.5
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
6.49
Open
23
P/E
8.68
EPS
0.89
Shares
244.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 3:47PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 3:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 2:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 2:02PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two streams: advanced products, including flip chip, wafer-level processing and testing services; and mainstream products, including wirebond packaging and testing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and countries across the world.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.880
REV1.350B1.725B375.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amkor Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amkor Technology (AMKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amkor Technology's (AMKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amkor Technology (AMKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting AMKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.79% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amkor Technology (AMKR)?

A

The stock price for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) is $22.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amkor Technology (AMKR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Amkor Technology (AMKR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) reporting earnings?

A

Amkor Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amkor Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Amkor Technology (AMKR) operate in?

A

Amkor Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.