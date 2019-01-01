Stellantis NV was formed on Jan. 16, 2021, from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. The combination of the two companies created the world's fourth-largest automaker, with 14 automobile brands. For 2020, we calculate that pro forma Stellantis would have had sales volume of 5.9 million vehicles and EUR 132.8 billion in revenue, albeit substantially affected by COVID-19. We see limited geographic overlap as Fiat Chrysler's major markets were North America, Italy, and Brazil, while PSA Group's major markets were France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Argentina.