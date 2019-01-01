|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|5.010
|REV
|34.700B
|176.822B
|142.122B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Stellantis.
The latest price target for Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STLA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is $18.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Stellantis.
Stellantis’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stellantis.
Stellantis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.