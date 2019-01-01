QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.05 - 21.99
Mkt Cap
57.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.55
EPS
1
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 2:13PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 15, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 2:19PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:14AM
load more
Stellantis NV was formed on Jan. 16, 2021, from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. The combination of the two companies created the world's fourth-largest automaker, with 14 automobile brands. For 2020, we calculate that pro forma Stellantis would have had sales volume of 5.9 million vehicles and EUR 132.8 billion in revenue, albeit substantially affected by COVID-19. We see limited geographic overlap as Fiat Chrysler's major markets were North America, Italy, and Brazil, while PSA Group's major markets were France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Argentina.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.010
REV34.700B176.822B142.122B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stellantis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stellantis (STLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stellantis's (STLA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stellantis.

Q

What is the target price for Stellantis (STLA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STLA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stellantis (STLA)?

A

The stock price for Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is $18.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stellantis (STLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stellantis.

Q

When is Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) reporting earnings?

A

Stellantis’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 23, 2022.

Q

Is Stellantis (STLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stellantis.

Q

What sector and industry does Stellantis (STLA) operate in?

A

Stellantis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.