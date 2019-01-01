QQQ
Range
16.79 - 17.27
Vol / Avg.
550K/517.6K
Div / Yield
1.42/8.34%
52 Wk
16.96 - 23.24
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
11.65
Open
16.83
P/E
3.35
Shares
70.6M
Outstanding
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is the United States-based closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to seek current income. Its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The fund invests worldwide in a portfolio of debt obligations and other income-producing securities with varying maturities and related derivative instruments. Its investments include mortgage-backed securities, investment grade, and high yield corporates, corporate and sovereign bonds, other income-producing securities and related derivative instruments.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO Dynamic Income's (PDO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Dynamic Income.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Dynamic Income

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDO) is $17.2253 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Dynamic Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Dynamic Income.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO) operate in?

A

PIMCO Dynamic Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.