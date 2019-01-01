QQQ
Range
3.15 - 3.37
Vol / Avg.
16.7K/86.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.76 - 8.95
Mkt Cap
32.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.54
Shares
10M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. It develops several families of anticancer drugs that act on the cell cycle, including nucleoside analogs, CDK (cyclin dependent kinase) inhibitors, and PLK (polo-like kinase) inhibitors. The pipeline development programs of the company include CYC065 CDK inhibitor, Sapacitabine and seliciclib, CYC682, CYC140 PLK inhibitor, and CYC202. It earns the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals's (CYCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting CYCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 427.95% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)?

A

The stock price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) is $3.22 last updated Today at 5:27:02 PM.

Q

Does Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) reporting earnings?

A

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) operate in?

A

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.