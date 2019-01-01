|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE), Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA), Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC), Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN).
The latest price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting CYCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 427.95% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) is $3.22 last updated Today at 5:27:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.