QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.04 - 1.17
Vol / Avg.
886.3K/839.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.93 - 4.24
Mkt Cap
64.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
55.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 12 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 2:00PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 12:46PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 8:34AM
load more
Ocean Power Technologies Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which is engaged in developing systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PowerBuoy technology which integrates with hydrodynamics, electronics, energy conversion, and computer control systems to extract the natural energy in ocean waves. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and Asia and Australia.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100
REV247.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ocean Power Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ocean Power Technologies's (OPTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ocean Power Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on May 9, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting OPTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 331.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)?

A

The stock price for Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) is $1.16 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ocean Power Technologies.

Q

When is Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) reporting earnings?

A

Ocean Power Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ocean Power Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) operate in?

A

Ocean Power Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.