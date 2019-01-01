Accuray Inc is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures, sells and supports precise, innovative treatment solutions which set the standard of radiation therapy care with the aim of helping patients live better lives. The company's technology, The CyberKnife, is used to treat multiple types of cancer and tumors throughout the body. The CyberKnife Systems automatically track, detect and correct for a tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, enabling delivery of precise, high dose radiation with sub-millimetre accuracy while patients breathe normally, without manual user intervention. CyberKnife Systems requires no anesthesia, and treatment sessions are done on an outpatient basis.