QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.41 - 3.63
Vol / Avg.
733K/927K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.31 - 5.93
Mkt Cap
317.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.6
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
92.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 12:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 12:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 1:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 7:32AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Accuray Inc is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures, sells and supports precise, innovative treatment solutions which set the standard of radiation therapy care with the aim of helping patients live better lives. The company's technology, The CyberKnife, is used to treat multiple types of cancer and tumors throughout the body. The CyberKnife Systems automatically track, detect and correct for a tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, enabling delivery of precise, high dose radiation with sub-millimetre accuracy while patients breathe normally, without manual user intervention. CyberKnife Systems requires no anesthesia, and treatment sessions are done on an outpatient basis.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV103.320M116.275M12.955M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Accuray Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accuray (ARAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accuray's (ARAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Accuray (ARAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) was reported by Loop Capital on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting ARAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Accuray (ARAY)?

A

The stock price for Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) is $3.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accuray (ARAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accuray.

Q

When is Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) reporting earnings?

A

Accuray’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Accuray (ARAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accuray.

Q

What sector and industry does Accuray (ARAY) operate in?

A

Accuray is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.