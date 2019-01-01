QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.26 - 4.48
Vol / Avg.
146.5K/134.4K
Div / Yield
0.37/8.49%
52 Wk
4.17 - 5.3
Mkt Cap
212.5M
Payout Ratio
21.9
Open
4.28
P/E
2.52
Shares
47.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES INCOME FUND INC is a closed-end management investment company that invests mainly in securities issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs). Its primary objective is to gain high current income with capital appreciation being the second. The fund invests in sectors, such as apartments, commercial services, community centers, freestanding, healthcare, industrial, lodging, manufactured homes, office, regional malls, and self-storage.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL's (NRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL.

Q

What is the target price for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL

Q

Current Stock Price for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO)?

A

The stock price for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) is $4.48 last updated Today at 7:51:19 PM.

Q

Does NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO) reporting earnings?

A

NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL.

Q

What sector and industry does NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) operate in?

A

NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.