NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES INCOME FUND INC is a closed-end management investment company that invests mainly in securities issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs). Its primary objective is to gain high current income with capital appreciation being the second. The fund invests in sectors, such as apartments, commercial services, community centers, freestanding, healthcare, industrial, lodging, manufactured homes, office, regional malls, and self-storage.