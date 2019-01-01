Cellectis SA is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. The company engages in gene editing in an attempt to lead the body's immune system toward attacking cancer cells. Cellectis utilizes strategic corporate partnerships along with cooperation through various university clinical centers. The company's gene-editing technologies allow for the creation of healthy cells derived from healthy donors rather than the patients themselves. The company reports two segments: Therapeutics and Plants. Its Therapeutics segment focuses on novel cancer therapies, while its Plants segment focuses on agricultural biotechnology.