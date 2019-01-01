QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Cellectis SA is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. The company engages in gene editing in an attempt to lead the body's immune system toward attacking cancer cells. Cellectis utilizes strategic corporate partnerships along with cooperation through various university clinical centers. The company's gene-editing technologies allow for the creation of healthy cells derived from healthy donors rather than the patients themselves. The company reports two segments: Therapeutics and Plants. Its Therapeutics segment focuses on novel cancer therapies, while its Plants segment focuses on agricultural biotechnology.

Cellectis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cellectis (CLLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cellectis's (CLLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cellectis (CLLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting CLLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 246.32% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cellectis (CLLS)?

A

The stock price for Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) is $4.62 last updated Today at 2:46:53 PM.

Q

Does Cellectis (CLLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cellectis.

Q

When is Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) reporting earnings?

A

Cellectis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cellectis (CLLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cellectis.

Q

What sector and industry does Cellectis (CLLS) operate in?

A

Cellectis is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.