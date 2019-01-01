CS Disco Inc provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies discovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Its revenue-generating activities directly relate to the sale and support of legal solutions. It has two primary types of contractual arrangements: usage-based and subscription solutions. The usage-based revenue is derived from contracts under which customers are billed monthly based on their usage. Subscription revenue is derived from contracts where customers are contractually committed to a minimum data volume over a period of time.