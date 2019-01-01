QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/461K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.91 - 69.41
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
57.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
CS Disco Inc provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies discovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Its revenue-generating activities directly relate to the sale and support of legal solutions. It has two primary types of contractual arrangements: usage-based and subscription solutions. The usage-based revenue is derived from contracts under which customers are billed monthly based on their usage. Subscription revenue is derived from contracts where customers are contractually committed to a minimum data volume over a period of time.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV28.650M

CS Disco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CS Disco (LAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CS Disco's (LAW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CS Disco (LAW) stock?

A

The latest price target for CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting LAW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.75% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CS Disco (LAW)?

A

The stock price for CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) is $29.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CS Disco (LAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CS Disco.

Q

When is CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) reporting earnings?

A

CS Disco’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is CS Disco (LAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CS Disco.

Q

What sector and industry does CS Disco (LAW) operate in?

A

CS Disco is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.