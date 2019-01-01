QQQ
Range
7.57 - 8.28
Vol / Avg.
18.3M/9.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.95 - 43.28
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.74
Shares
160M
Outstanding
FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company offer subscribers a live TV streaming service with the option to purchase incremental features available for purchase that include additional content or enhanced functionality (Attachments) best suited to their preferences.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.670-0.570 0.1000
REV213.070M231.056M17.986M

FuboTV Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FuboTV (FUBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FuboTV's (FUBO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FuboTV (FUBO) stock?

A

The latest price target for FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) was reported by LightShed Partners on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FUBO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FuboTV (FUBO)?

A

The stock price for FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is $7.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FuboTV (FUBO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FuboTV.

Q

When is FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) reporting earnings?

A

FuboTV’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is FuboTV (FUBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FuboTV.

Q

What sector and industry does FuboTV (FUBO) operate in?

A

FuboTV is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.