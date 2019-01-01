FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company offer subscribers a live TV streaming service with the option to purchase incremental features available for purchase that include additional content or enhanced functionality (Attachments) best suited to their preferences.