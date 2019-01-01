QQQ
Range
5.35 - 5.94
Vol / Avg.
6M/8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.15 - 16.57
Mkt Cap
898.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.85
P/E
12.07
EPS
0.16
Shares
166.7M
Outstanding
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America's innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin's market direction.

Hut 8 Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hut 8 Mining (HUT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hut 8 Mining's (HUT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hut 8 Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Hut 8 Mining (HUT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting HUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 252.50% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hut 8 Mining (HUT)?

A

The stock price for Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is $5.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hut 8 Mining (HUT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hut 8 Mining.

Q

When is Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) reporting earnings?

A

Hut 8 Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Hut 8 Mining (HUT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hut 8 Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Hut 8 Mining (HUT) operate in?

A

Hut 8 Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.