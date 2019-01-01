QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/82.7K
Div / Yield
1.35/6.47%
52 Wk
19.25 - 25.92
Mkt Cap
862M
Payout Ratio
28.66
Open
-
P/E
4.43
EPS
0
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a non-diversified closed-end fund in the United States. The fund's investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investments in U.S. and non-U.S. companies in the healthcare industry (including equity securities, debt securities, and pooled investment vehicles). The fund invests primarily in securities of public and private companies.

Tekla Healthcare Opps Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tekla Healthcare Opps (THQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tekla Healthcare Opps's (THQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tekla Healthcare Opps.

Q

What is the target price for Tekla Healthcare Opps (THQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tekla Healthcare Opps

Q

Current Stock Price for Tekla Healthcare Opps (THQ)?

A

The stock price for Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) is $20.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tekla Healthcare Opps (THQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) reporting earnings?

A

Tekla Healthcare Opps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tekla Healthcare Opps (THQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tekla Healthcare Opps.

Q

What sector and industry does Tekla Healthcare Opps (THQ) operate in?

A

Tekla Healthcare Opps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.