Range
0.37 - 0.39
Vol / Avg.
207.2K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 4.25
Mkt Cap
16.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.56
Shares
44M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Aditxt Inc is a life sciences company which focuses on prolong life and enhance life quality of transplanted patients. The firm develop products designed to induce tolerance to transplanted organs. The firm's immunosuppressive (anti-rejection) drugs has made possible life-saving organ transplantation procedures as these drugs prevent or delay organ rejection. It is also developing a technology called Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi) which utilizes tolerogenic approach that utilizes the body's natural process of cell death, to deliver a modified antigen that signals the immune system to become tolerant to transplanted tissues.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aditxt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aditxt (ADTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aditxt's (ADTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aditxt (ADTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aditxt

Q

Current Stock Price for Aditxt (ADTX)?

A

The stock price for Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) is $0.3775 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aditxt (ADTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aditxt.

Q

When is Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) reporting earnings?

A

Aditxt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Aditxt (ADTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aditxt.

Q

What sector and industry does Aditxt (ADTX) operate in?

A

Aditxt is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.