Other companies in PureTech Health’s space includes: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK), Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC).
The latest price target for PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting PRTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.33% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) is $30 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:29:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PureTech Health.
PureTech Health’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PureTech Health.
PureTech Health is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.