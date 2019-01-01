PureTech Health PLC is a biopharma company developing medicines to modulate the adaptive human system. It is a cross-disciplinary healthcare company developing products that could improve the lives of patients. The company is focused on areas of growing scientific and technical insights that it believes are at an important inflection point, including the central nervous, gastrointestinal and immune systems, and the interactions and signaling between them. The company has a robust pipeline of advanced programs that are post-human proof of concept, focused on addressing some of the society's healthcare needs.