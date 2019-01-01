QQQ
ESS Tech Inc is a manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications.

ESS Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ESS Tech (GWH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ESS Tech (NYSE: GWH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ESS Tech's (GWH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ESS Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ESS Tech (GWH) stock?

A

The latest price target for ESS Tech (NYSE: GWH) was reported by Baird on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting GWH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 277.01% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ESS Tech (GWH)?

A

The stock price for ESS Tech (NYSE: GWH) is $3.9787 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ESS Tech (GWH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ESS Tech.

Q

When is ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) reporting earnings?

A

ESS Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is ESS Tech (GWH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ESS Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ESS Tech (GWH) operate in?

A

ESS Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.