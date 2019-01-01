|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.280
|-0.300
|-0.0200
|REV
|36.120M
|36.019M
|-101.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Pacific Biosciences’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting PACB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) is $11 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Biosciences.
Pacific Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pacific Biosciences.
Pacific Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.