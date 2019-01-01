QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of tools for biological research. The company develops sequencing systems to assist in resolving genetically complex problems. Its sequencing systems provide access to a wide range of applications and are designed for expandable improvements to performance capability. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from North America, followed by Asia and Europe.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.300 -0.0200
REV36.120M36.019M-101.000K

Pacific Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Biosciences (PACB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Biosciences's (PACB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Biosciences (PACB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting PACB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Biosciences (PACB)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) is $11 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Pacific Biosciences (PACB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Biosciences.

Q

When is Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Pacific Biosciences (PACB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Biosciences (PACB) operate in?

A

Pacific Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.