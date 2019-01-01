Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The company's strategy includes leveraging partnerships with a therapeutic focus geared toward developing a broad portfolio of pipeline candidates. The company also targets autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company's intellectual property is characterized by its patent use to protect the composition of its product candidates and the technology used to create them.