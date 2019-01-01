QQQ
Range
9.61 - 10.01
Vol / Avg.
136.1K/485.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.74 - 36.48
Mkt Cap
603.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.86
Shares
61.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The company's strategy includes leveraging partnerships with a therapeutic focus geared toward developing a broad portfolio of pipeline candidates. The company also targets autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company's intellectual property is characterized by its patent use to protect the composition of its product candidates and the technology used to create them.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.810

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV22.230M

Macrogenics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macrogenics (MGNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macrogenics's (MGNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Macrogenics (MGNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) was reported by BMO Capital on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting MGNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 214.88% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Macrogenics (MGNX)?

A

The stock price for Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) is $9.845 last updated Today at 3:54:32 PM.

Q

Does Macrogenics (MGNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macrogenics.

Q

When is Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) reporting earnings?

A

Macrogenics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Macrogenics (MGNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macrogenics.

Q

What sector and industry does Macrogenics (MGNX) operate in?

A

Macrogenics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.