Range
40.15 - 42.09
Vol / Avg.
117.2K/480.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.76 - 98.35
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
41.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.88
Shares
32.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Domo Inc is a US-based software company. It offers a cloud-based operating system that integrates every component of a business with real-time business dashboard visualization and key performance indicator reporting. The platform unifies data, systems, and people for a digitally connected business. The company-provided solutions have applications in different industries such as education, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, among others. The company's solution is comprised of seven core elements, including connectors, data warehouse and fast query engine, Domo ETL, data analysis and visualization tools, artificial intelligence algorithms, collaboration tools, and apps, and partner ecosystem. Its geographical segments include the United States, Japan, and Others.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.340-0.320 0.0200
REV64.310M65.081M771.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Domo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Domo (DOMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Domo's (DOMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Domo (DOMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) was reported by Cowen & Co. on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting DOMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 149.50% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Domo (DOMO)?

A

The stock price for Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) is $40.08 last updated Today at 7:25:47 PM.

Q

Does Domo (DOMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Domo.

Q

When is Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) reporting earnings?

A

Domo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is Domo (DOMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Domo.

Q

What sector and industry does Domo (DOMO) operate in?

A

Domo is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.