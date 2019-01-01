Domo Inc is a US-based software company. It offers a cloud-based operating system that integrates every component of a business with real-time business dashboard visualization and key performance indicator reporting. The platform unifies data, systems, and people for a digitally connected business. The company-provided solutions have applications in different industries such as education, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, among others. The company's solution is comprised of seven core elements, including connectors, data warehouse and fast query engine, Domo ETL, data analysis and visualization tools, artificial intelligence algorithms, collaboration tools, and apps, and partner ecosystem. Its geographical segments include the United States, Japan, and Others.