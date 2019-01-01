QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-18
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-10.330
REV7.800M7.887M87.000K

Sonendo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonendo (SONX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonendo (NYSE: SONX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonendo's (SONX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sonendo (SONX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sonendo (NYSE: SONX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.90 expecting SONX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.39% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonendo (SONX)?

A

The stock price for Sonendo (NYSE: SONX) is $4.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonendo (SONX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonendo.

Q

When is Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) reporting earnings?

A

Sonendo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 18, 2022.

Q

Is Sonendo (SONX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonendo.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonendo (SONX) operate in?

A

Sonendo is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.