Range
108.05 - 112.32
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/6.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
108.02 - 314.76
Mkt Cap
21.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
112.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
197.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4600.580 0.1200
REV530.630M545.463M14.833M

DocuSign Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DocuSign (DOCU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DocuSign's (DOCU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DocuSign (DOCU) stock?

A

The latest price target for DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting DOCU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.33% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DocuSign (DOCU)?

A

The stock price for DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) is $107.61 last updated Today at 7:26:37 PM.

Q

Does DocuSign (DOCU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DocuSign.

Q

When is DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reporting earnings?

A

DocuSign’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is DocuSign (DOCU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DocuSign.

Q

What sector and industry does DocuSign (DOCU) operate in?

A

DocuSign is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.