|H1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.500
|REV
|6.803B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ferguson.
The latest price target for Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) was reported by Berenberg on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FERG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is $151.73 last updated Today at 8:59:51 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ferguson.
Ferguson’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ferguson.
Ferguson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.