QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
151.37 - 154.48
Vol / Avg.
40.2K/37.3K
Div / Yield
2.39/1.59%
52 Wk
116.7 - 183.67
Mkt Cap
33.2B
Payout Ratio
53.69
Open
154.12
P/E
18.1
EPS
2.53
Shares
218.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 9:38AM
Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products primarily to repair, maintenance, and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 34,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,600 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. In fiscal 2021, Ferguson derived 94% of its nearly $23 billion of sales in the U.S. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest industrial and construction distributor in North America. The firm sold its U.K. business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Earnings

see more
H1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.500
REV6.803B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ferguson Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ferguson (FERG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ferguson's (FERG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ferguson.

Q

What is the target price for Ferguson (FERG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) was reported by Berenberg on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FERG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ferguson (FERG)?

A

The stock price for Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is $151.73 last updated Today at 8:59:51 PM.

Q

Does Ferguson (FERG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ferguson.

Q

When is Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) reporting earnings?

A

Ferguson’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Ferguson (FERG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ferguson.

Q

What sector and industry does Ferguson (FERG) operate in?

A

Ferguson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.