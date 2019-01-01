QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.25 - 29.07
Vol / Avg.
13.6M/14.2M
Div / Yield
0.96/3.38%
52 Wk
27.62 - 30.45
Mkt Cap
18.8B
Payout Ratio
14.35
Open
27.35
P/E
4.25
EPS
0.81
Shares
648.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Paramount Global is the rebranded recombination of CBS and Viacom that has created a media conglomerate with global scale. CBS contributed Showtime in addition to its television assets--the CBS television network, 28 local TV stations, and 50% of CW, a joint venture between CBS and WarnerMedia. Viacom brought several leading cable network properties, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, and Paramount. Paramount Pictures produces original motion pictures and owns a library of 2,500 films, including the Mission: Impossible and Transformers series. Paramount operates a number of streaming services, most notably Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Paramount Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paramount Global (PARA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paramount Global's (PARA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Paramount Global (PARA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paramount Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Paramount Global (PARA)?

A

The stock price for Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is $29.05 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Paramount Global (PARA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paramount Global.

Q

When is Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) reporting earnings?

A

Paramount Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paramount Global (PARA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paramount Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Paramount Global (PARA) operate in?

A

Paramount Global is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.