Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into two segments: industrial precision solutions (53% of sales in fiscal 2021) and advanced technology solutions (47% of sales in fiscal 2021). The company generated approximately $2.4 billion in revenue and $615 million in operating income in its fiscal 2021.