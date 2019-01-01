|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.910
|2.070
|0.1600
|REV
|606.970M
|609.166M
|2.196M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.090
|1.880
|-0.2100
|REV
|617.450M
|599.247M
|-18.203M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nordson’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 310.00 expecting NDSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.40% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) is $219.2293 last updated Today at 6:33:23 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Nordson’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nordson.
Nordson is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.