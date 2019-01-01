QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into two segments: industrial precision solutions (53% of sales in fiscal 2021) and advanced technology solutions (47% of sales in fiscal 2021). The company generated approximately $2.4 billion in revenue and $615 million in operating income in its fiscal 2021.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9102.070 0.1600
REV606.970M609.166M2.196M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0901.880 -0.2100
REV617.450M599.247M-18.203M

Nordson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nordson (NDSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nordson's (NDSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nordson (NDSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 310.00 expecting NDSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.40% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nordson (NDSN)?

A

The stock price for Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) is $219.2293 last updated Today at 6:33:23 PM.

Q

Does Nordson (NDSN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) reporting earnings?

A

Nordson’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Nordson (NDSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nordson.

Q

What sector and industry does Nordson (NDSN) operate in?

A

Nordson is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.