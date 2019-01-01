QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Urban-gro Inc is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, the firm engineer, design, and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. Once operational, urban-gro's gro-care Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, its crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

Urban-gro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urban-gro (UGRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Urban-gro's (UGRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Urban-gro (UGRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) was reported by Small Cap Consumer Research on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting UGRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Urban-gro (UGRO)?

A

The stock price for Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) is $9.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urban-gro (UGRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urban-gro.

Q

When is Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) reporting earnings?

A

Urban-gro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Urban-gro (UGRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urban-gro.

Q

What sector and industry does Urban-gro (UGRO) operate in?

A

Urban-gro is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.