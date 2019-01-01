Urban-gro Inc is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, the firm engineer, design, and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. Once operational, urban-gro's gro-care Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, its crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.