|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Urban-gro’s space includes: Deere (NYSE:DE), Toro (NYSE:TTC), Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI), Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM).
The latest price target for Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) was reported by Small Cap Consumer Research on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting UGRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) is $9.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Urban-gro.
Urban-gro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Urban-gro.
Urban-gro is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.