New Mountain Finance Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests in equity interests such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or may include direct investment in the equity of private companies. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities.