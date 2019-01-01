QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.95 - 13.3
Vol / Avg.
345.7K/277.8K
Div / Yield
1.2/8.98%
52 Wk
12.13 - 14.11
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
57.14
Open
13.15
P/E
6.36
EPS
0.23
Shares
96.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:24PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 5:09PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
New Mountain Finance Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests in equity interests such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or may include direct investment in the equity of private companies. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.300

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV66.690M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Mountain Finance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Mountain Finance (NMFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Mountain Finance's (NMFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New Mountain Finance (NMFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NMFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New Mountain Finance (NMFC)?

A

The stock price for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) is $13.22 last updated Today at 7:18:19 PM.

Q

Does New Mountain Finance (NMFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) reporting earnings?

A

New Mountain Finance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is New Mountain Finance (NMFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Mountain Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does New Mountain Finance (NMFC) operate in?

A

New Mountain Finance is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.