Range
5.75 - 6.16
Vol / Avg.
35.6K/159.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.78 - 15.32
Mkt Cap
584.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.8
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
95.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
NextNav Inc provides GPS service. The company NextNav TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

NextNav Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextNav (NN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextNav (NASDAQ: NN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextNav's (NN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NextNav (NN) stock?

A

The latest price target for NextNav (NASDAQ: NN) was reported by RF Lafferty on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting NN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 161.22% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NextNav (NN)?

A

The stock price for NextNav (NASDAQ: NN) is $6.125 last updated Today at 7:15:40 PM.

Q

Does NextNav (NN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextNav.

Q

When is NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) reporting earnings?

A

NextNav’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is NextNav (NN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextNav.

Q

What sector and industry does NextNav (NN) operate in?

A

NextNav is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.