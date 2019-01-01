|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Globus Medical’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting GMED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.66% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) is $66.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Globus Medical.
Globus Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Globus Medical.
Globus Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.