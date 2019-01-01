QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Globus Medical is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which includes medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which includes advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.490 0.0200
REV243.520M250.021M6.501M

Globus Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globus Medical (GMED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Globus Medical's (GMED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Globus Medical (GMED) stock?

A

The latest price target for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting GMED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.66% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Globus Medical (GMED)?

A

The stock price for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) is $66.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globus Medical (GMED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globus Medical.

Q

When is Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) reporting earnings?

A

Globus Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Globus Medical (GMED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globus Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Globus Medical (GMED) operate in?

A

Globus Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.