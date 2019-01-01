QQQ
Range
2.91 - 3.23
Vol / Avg.
5.6M/5.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.8 - 5.25
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.93
P/E
24.29
EPS
0.04
Shares
681.3M
Outstanding
Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. Opko also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. The company's bio-reference testing business consists of routine testing and esoteric testing. Routine tests measure various health parameters, such as the functions of the heart, kidney, liver, thyroid, and other organs.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020
REV329.830M

OPKO Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OPKO Health (OPK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OPKO Health's (OPK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OPKO Health (OPK) stock?

A

The latest price target for OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) was reported by Barrington Research on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OPK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OPKO Health (OPK)?

A

The stock price for OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) is $3.23 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does OPKO Health (OPK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OPKO Health.

Q

When is OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) reporting earnings?

A

OPKO Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is OPKO Health (OPK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OPKO Health.

Q

What sector and industry does OPKO Health (OPK) operate in?

A

OPKO Health is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.